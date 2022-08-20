Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $220.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IEX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.91.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $215.54 on Tuesday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.50 and a 200-day moving average of $192.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in IDEX by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

