Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.60

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and traded as high as $24.95. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 7,100 shares trading hands.

Santa Cruz County Bank Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $212.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and certificate of deposits. It also offers lending products comprising commercial, multi-family, agricultural, construction, wine industry, venture banking, small business administration, business and industry, farm services agency, municipal, government guarantee, and installment loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, commercial real estate financing, and lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.