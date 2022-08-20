Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,678 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 695,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,232. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $34.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61.

