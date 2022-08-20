Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Cut by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. 5,359,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,031. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

