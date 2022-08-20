ScPrime (SCP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20,083.00

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and $20,083.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001127 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004224 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,877,724 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

