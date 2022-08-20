SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.34

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $7.48. SeaSpine shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 163,923 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPNE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

SeaSpine Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $273.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaSpine

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaSpine

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 188.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 77.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter worth $75,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also

