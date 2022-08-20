Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNR. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of Senior to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 137 ($1.66) to GBX 183 ($2.21) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Senior alerts:

Senior Price Performance

Senior stock opened at GBX 141 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £591.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 112.18 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 130.91.

Senior Cuts Dividend

About Senior

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

(Get Rating)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.