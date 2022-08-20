SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Director Buys $20,200.00 in Stock

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) Director David Pfeffer acquired 20,000 shares of SeqLL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $20,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SeqLL Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:SQL opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. SeqLL Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.
SeqLL Company Profile
