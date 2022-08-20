SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Director Buys $20,200.00 in Stock

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) Director David Pfeffer acquired 20,000 shares of SeqLL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $20,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SeqLL Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SQL opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. SeqLL Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

See Also

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

