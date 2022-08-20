SHIELD (XSH) Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $75,452.84 and $10.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,012.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.04 or 0.07443311 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00151919 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00254217 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.42 or 0.00696800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.03 or 0.00537892 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001093 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

