Shih Tzu Trading Up 23.5% This Week (SHIH)

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Shih Tzu has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Shih Tzu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Shih Tzu has a market cap of $901,160.69 and $18,351.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,294.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003745 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00127321 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032908 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00099823 BTC.
About Shih Tzu
Shih Tzu is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken.
Buying and Selling Shih Tzu
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using U.S. dollars.
