Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Barclays

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHLS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.69.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.16 and a beta of 2.40. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,878,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,245,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.