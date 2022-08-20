Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Raised by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Veritas Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

