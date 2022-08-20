Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) vs. Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Head-To-Head Survey

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) and Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Leafly shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Leafly shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shopify and Leafly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 1 18 19 0 2.47 Leafly 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Shopify currently has a consensus price target of $72.49, suggesting a potential upside of 111.95%. Leafly has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 150.43%. Given Leafly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leafly is more favorable than Shopify.

This table compares Shopify and Leafly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify -38.01% -1.61% -1.33% Leafly N/A N/A -27.82%

Volatility & Risk

Shopify has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafly has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shopify and Leafly’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $4.61 billion 9.34 $2.91 billion ($1.52) -22.57 Leafly $43.04 million 1.79 -$5.70 million N/A N/A

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than Leafly.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names; and merchant solutions, which include accepting payments, shipping and fulfillment, and securing working capital. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

