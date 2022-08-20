SHPING Price Tops $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $17.83 million and $234,146.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHPING alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003735 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00126717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00100937 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,762,423,624 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SHPING

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.