Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Up 16.7%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) was up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 270,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 150,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sienna Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.76 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

