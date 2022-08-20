Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 122,243 shares.The stock last traded at $8.69 and had previously closed at $8.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Similarweb from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Similarweb Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Similarweb
About Similarweb
Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Similarweb (SMWB)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.