Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 122,243 shares.The stock last traded at $8.69 and had previously closed at $8.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Similarweb from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Similarweb

About Similarweb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 539.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.