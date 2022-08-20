Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OMIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of OMIC opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.21. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 22.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMIC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 24,934 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

