Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OMIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Singular Genomics Systems Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of OMIC opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.21. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 22.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Trading of Singular Genomics Systems
About Singular Genomics Systems
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.
