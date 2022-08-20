Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,575 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $86,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after buying an additional 822,090 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,571,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,896,000 after acquiring an additional 94,272 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. 36,485,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,787,648. The company has a market cap of $285.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.