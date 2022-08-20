Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $152.87 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,779 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hershey were worth $152,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after buying an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,814,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,591,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hershey by 30.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,168,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,044,000 after purchasing an additional 275,466 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.18. 916,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,426. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $234.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.67.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

