Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for approximately 0.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $106,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $735,608,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $351.23. 1,224,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,381. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

