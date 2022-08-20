Smart MFG Market Cap Hits $2.85 Million (MFG)

Smart MFG (MFG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Smart MFG has a market cap of $2.85 million and $19,031.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart MFG coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smart MFG Profile

Smart MFG (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 371,718,684 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB.

Smart MFG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

