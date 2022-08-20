SmartCredit Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004834 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCredit Token has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $33,526.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002113 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00778151 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SmartCredit Token Profile
SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io.
Buying and Selling SmartCredit Token
