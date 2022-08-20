Smartshare (SSP) Market Cap Hits $97,441.35

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $97,441.35 and $245.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000200 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.