SmileyCoin (SMLY) Achieves Market Cap of $339,357.30

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $339,357.30 and approximately $9.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 37% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

