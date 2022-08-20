Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

STWRY stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

