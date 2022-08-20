Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Down 16.8% This Week

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $443,452.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00780804 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Solrise Finance Coin Profile
Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,955 coins and its circulating supply is 83,252,140 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.
Solrise Finance Coin Trading
