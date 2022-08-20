Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Down 16.8% This Week

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $443,452.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00780804 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,955 coins and its circulating supply is 83,252,140 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.