SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues Earnings Results

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. SpartanNash updated its FY22 guidance to $2.17-2.32 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.32 EPS.

SpartanNash stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPTN. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

