SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.17-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30-9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.32 EPS.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $32.53. 404,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,850. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPTN. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.