SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Boosted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,478,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,117 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $50,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $29.96. 13,892,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,933,979. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

