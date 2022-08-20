SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s 5th Largest Position

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 4.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,204,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,311,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,450,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $470.46. 663,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,809. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

