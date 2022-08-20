StaFi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.49 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StaFi has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. StaFi has a market capitalization of $20.52 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StaFi Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

