StaFi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.49 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. One StaFi coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, StaFi has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. StaFi has a total market cap of $20.52 million and $2.49 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00106175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00019687 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00249351 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00032087 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About StaFi

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

