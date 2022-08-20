Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.31-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.36 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STN shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $50.61. 79,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,776. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.66. Stantec has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 41.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Stantec by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

