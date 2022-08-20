Starbase (STAR) Market Cap Hits $373,141.34

Starbase (STAR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $373,141.34 and approximately $603,691.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,872.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003659 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00125747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00102488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00032179 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

