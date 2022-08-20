Starname Price Up 131.5% Over Last Week (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Starname has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $18,989.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starname has traded up 131.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,288.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003707 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00126944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00101607 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

