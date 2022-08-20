StarterCoin (STAC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27.00

StarterCoin (STAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $9,290.19 and approximately $27.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StarterCoin has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One StarterCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,303.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003776 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00127561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00101872 BTC.

StarterCoin (CRYPTO:STAC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

