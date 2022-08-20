Steem Dollars Price Tops $2.93 on Exchanges (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $2.93 or 0.00013835 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $33.88 million and $1.31 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,182.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00542511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00250732 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00049478 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002519 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,561,386 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.