StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. On average, analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.