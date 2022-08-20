StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.12.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. On average, analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
