StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.12.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. On average, analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

