StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
CLRO stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.69.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 22.93%.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
