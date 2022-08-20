StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLRO stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.69.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 22.93%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) by 5,150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

