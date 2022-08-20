StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 5.8 %

Delcath Systems stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delcath Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 62,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,938.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 16.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

