StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of IHT stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of -0.02. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
