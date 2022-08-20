StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Price Performance

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $210.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,817.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.