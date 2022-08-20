StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Andrew Berger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,780.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

