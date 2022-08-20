StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SFE opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $51,718.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,466.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,718.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,466.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 15,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $54,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 450,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,025.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 84,588 shares of company stock valued at $324,827 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 82,158 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,644 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

