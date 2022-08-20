StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE SFE opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.98.
In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $51,718.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,466.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,718.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,466.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 15,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $54,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 450,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,025.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 84,588 shares of company stock valued at $324,827 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
