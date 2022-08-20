StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $216.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 221,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 170,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

