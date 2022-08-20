StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $216.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.06.
Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.84%.
Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp
Timberland Bancorp Company Profile
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.
