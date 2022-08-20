StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.7 %

RAVE opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAVE Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

