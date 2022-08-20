StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

US Ecology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Ecology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 53,704 shares during the last quarter.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

