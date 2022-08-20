StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of YRD opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Yiren Digital by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

