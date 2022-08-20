StockNews.com Upgrades CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $138.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.19 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $8,409,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,409,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,573 shares of company stock worth $1,076,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 319.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 50.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

