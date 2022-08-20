StockNews.com Upgrades CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $138.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.19 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $8,409,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,409,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,573 shares of company stock worth $1,076,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 319.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 50.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

