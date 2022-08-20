StockNews.com Upgrades EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

SATS stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 9.6% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 21.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

